Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Intel by 63.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,885,000 after purchasing an additional 200,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

INTC stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 45,188,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,542,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

