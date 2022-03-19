Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for 0.5% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 2,453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 90,961 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Copart by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Copart by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.24. 2,231,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,048. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.08 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

