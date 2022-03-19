FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx updated its FY 2022 guidance to $20.500-$21.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $20.50-21.50 EPS.

FedEx stock opened at $218.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.85. FedEx has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get FedEx alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.91.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.