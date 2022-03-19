RealFevr Reaches Market Cap of $2.60 Million (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. RealFevr has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $102,107.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealFevr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00046625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.90 or 0.07072471 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,780.26 or 0.99999870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00041385 BTC.

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

Buying and Selling RealFevr

