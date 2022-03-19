BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 48.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. BIOLASE updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BIOLASE stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,251,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,821. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

BIOL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 5,127.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 114,432 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 643.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 335,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 76.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 83,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 334.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

