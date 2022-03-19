BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 48.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. BIOLASE updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of BIOLASE stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,251,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,821. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.
BIOL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
