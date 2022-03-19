STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.180-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.86.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.48. 3,910,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,861. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.25.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 751,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 36,411 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 411,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

