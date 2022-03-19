Brokerages Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Target Price at $103.00

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 294,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $14,697,644.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $85,256.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

