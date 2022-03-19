Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 5.26%.
IPWR stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $18.08.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPWR. TheStreet lowered Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Ideal Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ideal Power (IPWR)
