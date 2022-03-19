Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 5.26%.

IPWR stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPWR. TheStreet lowered Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ideal Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Ideal Power worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

