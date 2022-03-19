Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2,062.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.42.

URI opened at $346.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

