Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 326 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 48,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 623,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,331,000 after acquiring an additional 123,273 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 487,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,968. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

