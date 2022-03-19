Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.64 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MasTec by 2,417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in MasTec by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of MasTec by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.56. 1,314,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,070. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average is $89.71.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

