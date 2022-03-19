Herold Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $115.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average of $109.57. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.84 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

