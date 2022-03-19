ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 425,197 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,986 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $30,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.82.

COP opened at $99.60 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $104.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.