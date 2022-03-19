-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOXGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.60.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. 164,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,756. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.