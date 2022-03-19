-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.60.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. 164,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,756. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

