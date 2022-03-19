Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,367.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.96%.

Shares of ZSAN stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. Zosano Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ZSAN shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

