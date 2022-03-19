MediShares 1-Day Volume Tops $36,426.00 (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $36,426.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MediShares

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

