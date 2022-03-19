Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-7.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.35. Nucor also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.300 EPS.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. Nucor has a 1 year low of $66.92 and a 1 year high of $140.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31,368 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.