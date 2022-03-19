PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

PNM opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after buying an additional 537,749 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 730,636 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 704,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,131,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

