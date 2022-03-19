Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target at $76.95

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.95.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZI stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.81. 6,158,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,311,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 490,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $30,036,565.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,648,386 shares of company stock valued at $150,627,247. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718,367 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,094,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,210 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.