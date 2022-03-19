Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.57 EPS

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($1.57), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Zepp Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ZEPP opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $193.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.97. Zepp Health has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zepp Health by 1,001.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 190,744 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zepp Health by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zepp Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

