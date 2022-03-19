Bangor Savings Bank Buys 176 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $365.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $380.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.50. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.62.

Public Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.