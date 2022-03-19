iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Position Raised by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,275,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,228,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,922,000 after buying an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 52,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 111,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

