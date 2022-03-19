Patron Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,666,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 140,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Shares of ABBV opened at $159.20 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $159.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day moving average of $126.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,979. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

