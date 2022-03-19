Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.56.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $229.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $178.66 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.68.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.