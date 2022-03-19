Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells $37,776.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCOI opened at $64.90 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.57.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 332.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 46.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 76.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

