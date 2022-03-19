AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,757.00.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,185.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,057.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,340.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

