Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.
NGS stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.
In related news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $36,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Natural Gas Services Group (Get Rating)
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.