Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

NGS stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

In related news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $36,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

