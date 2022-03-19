Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Raoul Maitra Sells 304 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Raoul Maitra sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $17,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Raoul Maitra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Raoul Maitra sold 75 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $4,497.00.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $64.15 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the software’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

