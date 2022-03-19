Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells 304 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Raoul Maitra sold 304 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $17,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Raoul Maitra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Raoul Maitra sold 75 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $4,497.00.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

ALTR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

