Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Ashford Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ashford Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 9.1% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $27,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $58.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $60.29.

