Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $941,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Novartis by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novartis by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,003,000 after buying an additional 256,018 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,229,000 after buying an additional 131,051 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

