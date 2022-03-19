Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Receives $18.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.13.

A number of research firms have commented on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $286,054,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $97,541,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $92,779,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $86,110,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $54,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.