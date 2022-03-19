Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 19,681 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.