Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Cap of $32.80 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $32.80 million and $11.09 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011289 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00227154 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

