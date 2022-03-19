Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives $131.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.29.

NVMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $80.02 and a twelve month high of $149.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.28.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

