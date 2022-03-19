Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MONRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of MONRY stock opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

