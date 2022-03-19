Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $494 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $505.54 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.020-$4.020 EPS.

NYSE VEEV opened at $197.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $166.48 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.58.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

