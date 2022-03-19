Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INUV opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.88. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inuvo stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Inuvo at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INUV shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Inuvo from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Inuvo in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

