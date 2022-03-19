Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,864 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX opened at $262.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

