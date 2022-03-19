Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $82.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

