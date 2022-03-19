Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Canadian Solar updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 638.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 21.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,465 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,534 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

