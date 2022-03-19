Kwmg LLC Acquires 3,306 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after buying an additional 841,418 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

