iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $271.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.54. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $234.70 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

