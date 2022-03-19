DBK Financial Counsel LLC Takes $292,000 Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 46,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 725.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 85,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 74,715 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,092,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,726,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 50,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

