Kinloch Capital LLC Invests $7.90 Million in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,895,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 4.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,999,000 after acquiring an additional 884,601 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,635.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 169,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,593,000 after purchasing an additional 167,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 303.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,346,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,572 shares during the period.

VCR stock opened at $303.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.43. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.31 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

