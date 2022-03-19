47,957 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 47,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,271,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,154,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,537,000 after purchasing an additional 547,735 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,034,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,196,000 after purchasing an additional 386,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $82.87 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.46.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

