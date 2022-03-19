DBK Financial Counsel LLC Invests $1.05 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $45.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $56.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

