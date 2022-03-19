Kinloch Capital LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Kinloch Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.53.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $341.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.60 and its 200-day moving average is $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.51 and a 52 week high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

