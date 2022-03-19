Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Pegasystems has a payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pegasystems to earn $0.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $79.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $143.66.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.30.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $1,526,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

