Kinloch Capital LLC Sells 30 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kinloch Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $409.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.14 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $405.56 and its 200-day moving average is $414.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.